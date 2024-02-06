Paint/dye worn area of driver side vinyl seat cover

J

JJHstang

5 Year Member
Sep 12, 2018
203
10
18
Fort Worth, TX
#1
My 1971 Mach 1’s driver vinyl bright red seat cover has a worn area from sliding in and out. Area is on the door side at hip height.
I just want to cover the worn area to make it less noticeable. Is there a dye paint that will somewhat hold up if I am careful. The area is approximately 2” wide by 4” long.
Passenger side is in good shape.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Painting interior side panels
Replies
8
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
JJHstang
J
M
I really wasn't expecting this....... First time Mustang owner.......
Replies
6
Views
2K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mikedd969
M
JKWilson61
Progress Thread Calypso Cash Pit
Replies
44
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
F
For Sale 1973 Mustang convertible 351C w/ mods | NJ, NYC area
Replies
0
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
fvc496
F
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu