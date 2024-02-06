Paint/dye worn area of driver side vinyl seat cover

JJHstang
My 1971 Mach 1’s driver vinyl bright red seat cover has a worn area from sliding in and out. Area is on the door side at hip height.
I just want to cover the worn area to make it less noticeable. Is there a dye paint that will somewhat hold up if I am careful. The area is approximately 2” wide by 4” long.
Passenger side is in good shape.
