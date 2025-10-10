Paxton novi 1200SL

Cambo617
New Member
-
- Oct 9, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a 2005 gt that has a Paxton novi 1200SLnon intercooled. Guy I bought the car from installed it so I bought it the way it sits now.
I have the bypass valve that came with the kit, and the guy I bought it from plugged the vacuum line that hooks into it because it ran funny… and said he’s replaced it a couple times and never bought a better one. So my question is can I run a different brand bypass valve? He told me he was going to use the procharger valve but never did before selling it to me. Would the procharger valve work? It looks similar as in inlet outlet and vacuum hose. Any help is appreciated!
I have the bypass valve that came with the kit, and the guy I bought it from plugged the vacuum line that hooks into it because it ran funny… and said he’s replaced it a couple times and never bought a better one. So my question is can I run a different brand bypass valve? He told me he was going to use the procharger valve but never did before selling it to me. Would the procharger valve work? It looks similar as in inlet outlet and vacuum hose. Any help is appreciated!