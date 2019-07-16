Forced Induction PCV hose to Vacuum tree on firewall ????????

I bought my 93 coupe with a Vortech V3 SCI supercharger.I've had it about a year - I just got back and started driving it.
I was looking at the PCV system.
Currently The PCV hose goes to the vacuum tree on the firewall????.
There is a hose from the passenger side valve cover on the oil fill tube to a catch can on the drivers side.
The catch can only has 1 hose on it?
What is the proper way to correct this ?
Can some one provide a solution ? thank you......
 

#2
The PVC has its own private connection to manifold vacuum. Nothing else is supposed to be connected to it.
IF the PVC is plumbed into other vacuum lines, it may force oil vapor into them. This is especially true in a pressurized induction system like a supercharger or turbocharger due to increased crankcase pressure from blow-by.

The following are diagrams courtesy of Tmoss & Stang&2birds

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs
mustangFoxFordVacuumDiagram.webp


See the following website for some help from Tmoss (diagram designer) & Stang&2Birds (website host) for help on 88-95 wiring; http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/ Everyone should bookmark this site.

TFI module wiring for 94-95 Mustang GT
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/Mustang-94-95-IgnitionControlModule.gif

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 94-95 Mustangs

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 91-93 Mass Air Mustangs

Complete computer, actuator & sensor wiring diagram for 88-90 Mass Air Mustangs

5.0 wiring diagram for Fuel Injectors, Sensors, and Actuators

Ignition switch wiring

O2 sensor wiring harness

Vacuum diagram 89-93 Mustangs

HVAC vacuum diagram

TFI module differences & pin out

Fuse box layout

Mustang 5.0 Lights and Radio schematic, by TMoss:
http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustangFoxLights-Radio_diag.gif

87-92 power window wiring

93 power window wiring

T5 Cutaway showing T5 internal parts

Visual comparison of the Ford Fuel Injectors, picture by TMoss:

Convertible top motor wiring http://www.veryuseful.com/mustang/tech/engine/images/mustang88VertTopMotorCkt.gif

Engine mounted fuel injector harness

Location of the TPS, IAB, and the 10-pin connectors on a 5.0, picture by TMoss:

Starter circuit

Alternator diagram for 94-95 Mustangs.
 
#4
the hose from my PCV valve goes from the pcv to the 4th port on the firewall vacuum manifold. see my finger pointing. you can clearly see the hose from the passenger side valve cover fill port tube to the catch can.
 

#5
@darryl paarman

Look at the diagram I posted; that how it is supposed to be done.

There are 2 dedicated vacuum ports on the pushrod 5.0 engines.

1.) The fuel pressure regulator has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. If the fuel pressure regulator diaphragm leaks, there will be raw fuel in everything attached to that vacuum line. If it gets sucked into the intake manifold, it will probably burn off when the engine is running

2.) The PVC has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. Oil vapor from the crankcase could end up in every other device attached to the line, damaging some of the items such as the EGR controls, heater and A/C controls and the smog pump (Thermactor Air System) control valves. This is especially true once the manifold becomes pressurized due to boost. That boost would try to blow oil vapor into every device that shared the vacuum line with the PVC.

Engines with superchargers and turbochargers need a crankcase ventilation system that is very different from the standard setup.

@CarMichael Angelo Give this supercharged newbie some advice on how to do a crankcase ventilation system the right way...
 
Last edited:
#6
0524191653_HDR.webp
 
#7
This is the correct way to run you're pcv with centrifical supercharger. Expand this pic and look at the oil fill port,

From a port on intake go direct to PCV valve. Put a one way check valve between the two.

From the oil fill tube go between maf meter and blower intake. You will have to add a 3/8 barb. This way you are not pulling unmetered air past your main seals. If you have vacuum going to pcv valve this is a MUST or you will have 20 plus inches of vacuum on crankcase at cruise and decell and you will pull unmetered air past seals.
 
#8
I'd like to bring this back to life as I have some questions. I'm turbocharging my '94 GT. What's the correct direction of flow for the check valve between intake and pcv?

Are you saying that a 3/8" hose should run from the oil fill tube nipple to the intake manifold side of MAF on a turbo application? Basically; I insert a 3/8" hose barb into the intake pipe after MAF? The MAF is a blow thru.

The original hose from oil fill tube to throttle body gets removed and TB nipple capped off?

Thanks!
 
#9
Doesn't a PVC valve actually like a check valve? Why would you need to put another one in between. Wouldn't it keep the pvc valve from closing when it needs to?
 
#10
Yes, the PCV (Positive Crankcase Ventilation) is a check valve. Installing a 2nd in the same direction ensures boost pressure is not being forced through the back of the intake.

It's been a while but if I recall, I used a Turbo-Supra PCV valve instead of running two, inline.

The other piece is he's talking about is the larger deal. When in in high vacuum conditions, it provides a path for crank case vacuum to pull already [metered] air into the system instead of outside [unmetered] air.

I run a Kenne Bell and in addition to above, I have a 2nd PCV with a catch can, pulling crank case gasses from the driver side valve cover back to a barb on my inlet. I did this mainly because, there was too much crank case volume trying to squeeze it's way through the PCV that it was taking a lot of oil mist with it. By splitting it and slowing the air volume, I greatly slowed the amount of oil going into the catch can(s).
 
#11
I have the 'second' check valve (mines a UPR one) between the stock PCV valve and intake. I vaguely understand why, but also just took Nicholase's advice as that guy seemed to know what he was doing. Working fine with the few drives i've done since the s/c install.
 
