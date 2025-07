There are 2 dedicated vacuum ports on the pushrod 5.0 engines.1.) The fuel pressure regulator has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. If the fuel pressure regulator diaphragm leaks, there will be raw fuel in everything attached to that vacuum line. If it gets sucked into the intake manifold, it will probably burn off when the engine is running2.) The PVC has a dedicated vacuum line, not shared with any other device. Oil vapor from the crankcase could end up in every other device attached to the line, damaging some of the items such as the EGR controls, heater and A/C controls and the smog pump (Thermactor Air System) control valves. This is especially true once the manifold becomes pressurized due to boost. That boost would try to blow oil vapor into every device that shared the vacuum line with the PVC.Engines with superchargers and turbochargers need a crankcase ventilation system that is very different from the standard setup. @CarMichael Angelo Give this supercharged newbie some advice on how to do a crankcase ventilation system the right way...