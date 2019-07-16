1990ford306 said: Doesn't a PVC valve actually like a check valve? Why would you need to put another one in between. Wouldn't it keep the pvc valve from closing when it needs to? Click to expand...

Yes, the PCV (Positive Crankcase Ventilation) is a check valve. Installing a 2nd in the same direction ensures boost pressure is not being forced through the back of the intake.It's been a while but if I recall, I used a Turbo-Supra PCV valve instead of running two, inline.The other piece is he's talking about is the larger deal. When in in high vacuum conditions, it provides a path for crank case vacuum to pull already [metered] air into the system instead of outside [unmetered] air.I run a Kenne Bell and in addition to above, I have a 2nd PCV with a catch can, pulling crank case gasses from the driver side valve cover back to a barb on my inlet. I did this mainly because, there was too much crank case volume trying to squeeze it's way through the PCV that it was taking a lot of oil mist with it. By splitting it and slowing the air volume, I greatly slowed the amount of oil going into the catch can(s).