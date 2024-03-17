Engine PI Intake replacement

Hello all - Dealing with my son’s 2000 mustang GT and the heater core nipple is cracked. It is a PI with the aluminum front coolant tube (not original 100% plastic).

I’ve seen notes about other cars fitting but nothing about flow characteristics and such.

Would a 3W7Z-9424-AE be the same intake (runner tubes, size etc) as the Ford PI? It fits the 2001-2005 Crown Vic and few other Ford platforms.

Or what years/cars would be the same intake aside from the mustang intake (which seem to be scarce and out of production).

Seems these might still be available new so would prefer to spend a little more on new but want to make sure it doesn’t hurt performance (supercharged and tuned to put out 420whp on dyno).

Thanks all!
 

