Electrical F150 ECU in a Foxbody? Idle surge help

9

93royalblue

New Member
Sep 10, 2025
1
0
1
Los Angeles CA
#1
Chasing down a surging idle. It idles good when it’s initially started up cold. It surges and dies real bad on any warm start after that but once I hit the gas enough or drive it around it drives fine. I’ve done everything on the check list so now I’m checking out the ECU and I notice the part number comes back for a F-150. Could this be a rebuilt one or is the previous owner just an idiot. Would it even run if it had a truck ECU in it? I attached a video of the computer itself. Also there was a burn on the insulation where the computer goes. What do yall think?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4406.webp
    IMG_4406.webp
    184.4 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_4404.webp
    IMG_4404.webp
    234.1 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4405.webp
    IMG_4405.webp
    202 KB · Views: 3
  • IMG_4399.webp
    IMG_4399.webp
    247.1 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
What year car is it and what mods? You might be able to open the case up and see a if there is a service code.

Noobz347

Engine Post in thread 'How to identify EEC-IV'

Look at the service code on the PCB (printed circuit board)


Pop the cover off, and on the circuit board you’ll usually find the catch code (A9L, A9P, A3M, etc.) silkscreened in white.

It’s not always in the same place, but usually on one of the larger flat areas near the edge connectors.
  • Like
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
45
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
8
Engine Rough idle and aggressive sputtering when accelerating
Replies
3
Views
194
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1999–2004 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
51
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
D
Foxbody Misfire 5.0 Swap
Replies
7
Views
279
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
keel
Engine Surging idle only on start up
Replies
31
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
keel
keel
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu