93royalblue
New Member
- Sep 10, 2025
Chasing down a surging idle. It idles good when it’s initially started up cold. It surges and dies real bad on any warm start after that but once I hit the gas enough or drive it around it drives fine. I’ve done everything on the check list so now I’m checking out the ECU and I notice the part number comes back for a F-150. Could this be a rebuilt one or is the previous owner just an idiot. Would it even run if it had a truck ECU in it? I attached a video of the computer itself. Also there was a burn on the insulation where the computer goes. What do yall think?