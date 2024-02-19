2001 GT tuning

Limdas

New Member
Feb 19, 2024
Hello, I've never used a forum to try and solve an issue or question i have had so sorry if im doing this wrong.
I have a 2001 mustang gt and i have an SCTtuner that i would like to use on it. the problem is it was used in my buddys ford focus, ive talked to a support member at SCT and they said i could use it on the Mustang since it is unmarried. I just have no idea how to get a tune for it or where to even begin looking. SCT representatives havent responded about how to go about getting at least a base tune file for the car.
 

