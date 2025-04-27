Let’s start with some basics. Is this a Mustang? What year? What transmission? How many miles? Carbureted (factory, aftermarket, converted) or injected (factory, aftermarket, or converted)? How many miles? And pictures always help (of the car and in this case the top of the motor).



About the only thing I know for sure it is had a manual transmission with you mentioning a clutch and that you installed an Edelbrock carb of unknown size and an Edelbrock intake but we don’t know which one.



I can assume from your statement of “I have an 1985 carb !” we might be dealing with a 1985 car with a carburetor but that’s about all.



Don’t take this as me busting your balls. You need to provide details so we have any kind of shot at helping you diagnose a problem over the internet.



So with all of that said welcome to the forum and what are we dealing with?