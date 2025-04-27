Fox Possible timing not sure

K1tha1

K1tha1

New Member
Sep 14, 2024
23
0
1
Somewhere thinking about Arizona
#1
I hope all is well. I installed a new Edelbrock intake manifold I also changed out spark plugs, spark plug wires, distributor cap and rotor screw. My question is would a new aftermarket intake manifold effect my timing ?... Next I checked my distributor advance and I used my mityvac when I pump it holds nothing so I'm assuming it's bad... This is all because after I put the new intake manifold on when I let my clutch out and give gas it sounds like it's sorta missing and when going up any type of hill it wanna cut out and sound like a backfire.. any help ?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
LILCBRA said:
Sounds like you may have a fuel delivery problem or it's otherwise running lean. Have you confirmed timing with the spout removed?
Click to expand...
LILCBRA said:
Sounds like you may have a fuel delivery problem or it's otherwise running lean. Have you confirmed timing with the spout removed?
Click to expand...
I have an 1985 carb ! Edlebrock carb and intake. I cannot seem to get it right I guess I'm not tuning correctly
 
#4
Did it start doing this after you did the work?? Then You need to double and triple check all you did...
Have you timed it?? Check to make sure you have all vacuum lines on or plugged...
recheck your spark plug wires... Betting you have one crossed. If your using a diagram to tell you your firing order, it might be he wrong one....
Do you know if your firing order is standard or for an HO engine??
Is the distributor cap on correctly?? Is the new Rotor installed correctly??
Have you ever installed an intake manifold before?? Possible leak there
 
  • Like
Reactions: LILCBRA and Mcmahst
#5
Let’s start with some basics. Is this a Mustang? What year? What transmission? How many miles? Carbureted (factory, aftermarket, converted) or injected (factory, aftermarket, or converted)? How many miles? And pictures always help (of the car and in this case the top of the motor).

About the only thing I know for sure it is had a manual transmission with you mentioning a clutch and that you installed an Edelbrock carb of unknown size and an Edelbrock intake but we don’t know which one.

I can assume from your statement of “I have an 1985 carb !” we might be dealing with a 1985 car with a carburetor but that’s about all.

Don’t take this as me busting your balls. You need to provide details so we have any kind of shot at helping you diagnose a problem over the internet.

So with all of that said welcome to the forum and what are we dealing with?
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • PlusOne
Reactions: General karthief, LILCBRA and Mcmahst
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K1tha1
  • Locked
Engine Help timing possibly
Replies
3
Views
52
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
C
Ignition Timing
Replies
10
Views
208
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
cnorman31
Intake vacuum lines
Replies
2
Views
153
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
R
85 GT intermittent miss at highway speed
Replies
90
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
rwordenjr
R
S
01 GT NO IDLE
Replies
1
Views
39
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu