K1tha1
- Sep 14, 2024
I hope all is well. I installed a new Edelbrock intake manifold I also changed out spark plugs, spark plug wires, distributor cap and rotor screw. My question is would a new aftermarket intake manifold effect my timing ?... Next I checked my distributor advance and I used my mityvac when I pump it holds nothing so I'm assuming it's bad... This is all because after I put the new intake manifold on when I let my clutch out and give gas it sounds like it's sorta missing and when going up any type of hill it wanna cut out and sound like a backfire.. any help ?