Post Edit Options Greyed Out

Alldegree
Active Member
-
- Sep 14, 2019
-
- 274
-
- 79
-
- 38
Hi it’s me again…
I’m noticing lately on mobile that when I’m trying to compose a post, the editing bar at the top (bold, italics, emojis, etc.) is greyed out. Am I doing something wrong? It’s worked fine in the past.
I’m trying to insert a table from excel so that I may better ask ridiculous technical questions and badger people with my harebrained ideas. I’m sure you all understand.
Any assistance is appreciated, thank you.
