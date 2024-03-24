Post Edit Options Greyed Out

Alldegree

Alldegree

Active Member
Sep 14, 2019
274
79
38
Charleston
#1
Hi it’s me again…

I’m noticing lately on mobile that when I’m trying to compose a post, the editing bar at the top (bold, italics, emojis, etc.) is greyed out. Am I doing something wrong? It’s worked fine in the past.

I’m trying to insert a table from excel so that I may better ask ridiculous technical questions and badger people with my harebrained ideas. I’m sure you all understand.

Any assistance is appreciated, thank you.
 
