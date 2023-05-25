Interior and Upholstery Power window alignment

Hey Guyes,

raking on the power windows on my 2004 Mach 1. Got done gluing the guides on the bottom, changed out the switches, aligned using the bolts on the door frame. Now roll window up and down and the back of the window glass hits the back of the window cavity towards the latch and leans into the passenger compartment when fully up. Is it just off the tracks? Is this indicative of a motor/regulator imminent failure? Feel like that might be my next move but wanted to see what you guys have.
 

