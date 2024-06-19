Prestige Motorsports 347?

SeeJayPee

Jun 19, 2024
Connecticut
Hey everyone, was looking at getting new motor for my Fox. Currently has a 302 with bolt ons at about 310 hp. I was looking at prestige Motorsports 347 with 425hp without intake just the block as I have a trickflow intake.

I'm already setup with megasquirt 2.0 and was wondering if anyone has similar builds or experiences with prestige and how their cars been running ? Thanks in advance!
 

