Hey everyone, was looking at getting new motor for my Fox. Currently has a 302 with bolt ons at about 310 hp. I was looking at prestige Motorsports 347 with 425hp without intake just the block as I have a trickflow intake.
I'm already setup with megasquirt 2.0 and was wondering if anyone has similar builds or experiences with prestige and how their cars been running ? Thanks in advance!
