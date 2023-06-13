Suspension Priming my Power Steering system

Getting close to first start in over 20 years on this car.......
Installed a newly rebuilt ( Turn One) 03 rack, new lines, new hoses, and I rebuilt the PS pump, so its all air in it at this point....
Read about hand priming the steering system by turning the pump by hand after installing fluid...
I get nothing here, it just turns and the fluid level never goes down... 12oz of fluid is all it will take.. This is before I installed the belt. ( test fitting for correct length).
Will be jacking up the front end and turn the wheel lock to lock to see if that helps...

Any other thoughts or help on here? Thanks..
DSCF1376.JPG
 

