Greetings, all:

I'm thinking of replacing the power steering pump in the 86 GT. Its getting a little loud the past few years. The steering rack was replaced maybe twelve years ago. The steering works great, its just a litttle loud. Would replacing the fluid make a difference? I have about five quarts of Type F ready to go. But I believe the fluid in the system is a little old and maybe mixed brands, not entirely sure. A rebuilt pump is affordable; I would rather not make any seals go bad with new fluid or mixed fluid. Plus the hose that connects to the back of the resevoir is beginning to leak so I will need at least one new hose as well. Replace pump and hose plus fluid/ flush or maybe just flush? Thanks much.