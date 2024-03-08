Wheels-Tires Power Steering Pump

M

Magnet86

5 Year Member
Jul 21, 2018
63
7
18
Hagerstown, MD
#1
Greetings, all:
I'm thinking of replacing the power steering pump in the 86 GT. Its getting a little loud the past few years. The steering rack was replaced maybe twelve years ago. The steering works great, its just a litttle loud. Would replacing the fluid make a difference? I have about five quarts of Type F ready to go. But I believe the fluid in the system is a little old and maybe mixed brands, not entirely sure. A rebuilt pump is affordable; I would rather not make any seals go bad with new fluid or mixed fluid. Plus the hose that connects to the back of the resevoir is beginning to leak so I will need at least one new hose as well. Replace pump and hose plus fluid/ flush or maybe just flush? Thanks much.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

limp
Suspension Priming my Power Steering system
Replies
16
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
limp
limp
5
56 wagon with fox 5.0 needs a chevy power steering pump
Replies
7
Views
496
Other Auto Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
N
Resolved Power Steering Pump leak ! HELP
Replies
2
Views
2K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
nickbibs
N
QuickFox86
Engine ‘86 GT power steering pump not moving fluid
Replies
0
Views
382
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
QuickFox86
QuickFox86
maxine-70
Fuel fuel pump relay?
Replies
5
Views
681
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Shawneebear93
Shawneebear93
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu