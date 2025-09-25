Ok just starting my own thread so I can better keep track of things. The car is a 94 Cobra with around 192k miles and at about 274/296 rwhp. Just to point out, in 2014 my 94 GT/Saleen with the same engine at the same tuner with the only difference being shorties vs LT's, 3.55 vs 3.73, and flowmaster mufflers vs a now pypes bomb free flowing cat back, made 291/313. The car got hit in the rear in 2015 and it took me 4 years to finally dismantle. In '22 I put that engine in the Cobra with LT's, that rear end got 3.73's, and the pypes cat back. Not sure why it made less hp and that much less. I think he might've said could've been an issue with the dyno or something.It has good compression and the car runs fine but I just want more out of it despite the miles. Sure a new engine with a blower is best but worst case is if it blows up at some point, I'll have an excuse to do one for it. By the way currently getting a 331 done in TX if the builder can find a good stock block. He's on no. 4 now and should get to check it out next week. If I had to do it over I'd just go Dart big bore 347 but I already bought and shipped him parts for a 331. All my cars are just weekend street cars, No track, and they get driven not hard hard hard every time I get in them. They get somewhat babied or driven normal, but I do horse them around sometimes to my liking for sure....So here's the list I got from Scott at Extreme Mustangs in Monroe, NC. He has blower cars and has been building for 30 years so I feel comfortable driving the car 2 hrs and 40 minutes and letting him knock it out. The past few days though I've been getting more comfortable doing it myself since it seems I won't have to do a lot of the things that we were going to do from the list after reading up on and discussing things with you guys and others elsewhere as well. I'm going to share the list from him and in what I'll do instead:Current setup:Performer 2TF 170's milled down to 58cc1.6 rockers with around .525 lift, 275/28370 tb, 75 maf, 1 5/8 LT's, X, pypes cat back, CAI, 24 lb injectorsScott's list:Vortech V3Sfi rated dampner ( seems I'll be fine with oem)60 lb injectors ( might have to go FR with adapters as Seimens seem hard to find with no eta from one I called)Ignitiion box ( might be either Mallory hyfire 6 or Pertronix digi HP instead of MSD)Pro M 92 mm MAF ( seems I'll need to get it calibrated through them at purchase, or??)UPR 4 inch power pipeScott suggested a 3.47 pulley ( ?)255 fp ( Scott suggested 340 with upgrade wiring but said 255 should work but suggest to upgrade wiring. My research shows there's a lot of folks running the oem wiring and have been fine for a long time)Scott suggested an aeromotive fp regulator ( I already have a billet adj. on it and I see some guys run it, should be fine?)fp gauge under hoodmech boost vaccum, elec fp guage, and digi wideband air fuel guageCan I run an ignition box or does it make sense to run one with the oem coil?It seems 30-40 more hp with the 4 inch power pipe vs what comes in the kit?Pcv setup with breather on the oil fill. The line that is now from the CAI nipple to the VC nipple will go where with the SC?My car has no emissions so everything smog, ect is gone......