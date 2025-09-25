Forced Induction Progress Thread- From6to8's 1994 Cobra Supercharger install

from6to8

from6to8

There's suction so I used that end O_O
15 Year Member
Sep 2, 2012
1,474
86
79
#1
Ok just starting my own thread so I can better keep track of things. The car is a 94 Cobra with around 192k miles and at about 274/296 rwhp. Just to point out, in 2014 my 94 GT/Saleen with the same engine at the same tuner with the only difference being shorties vs LT's, 3.55 vs 3.73, and flowmaster mufflers vs a now pypes bomb free flowing cat back, made 291/313. The car got hit in the rear in 2015 and it took me 4 years to finally dismantle. In '22 I put that engine in the Cobra with LT's, that rear end got 3.73's, and the pypes cat back. Not sure why it made less hp and that much less. I think he might've said could've been an issue with the dyno or something.

It has good compression and the car runs fine but I just want more out of it despite the miles. Sure a new engine with a blower is best but worst case is if it blows up at some point, I'll have an excuse to do one for it :D . By the way currently getting a 331 done in TX if the builder can find a good stock block. He's on no. 4 now and should get to check it out next week. If I had to do it over I'd just go Dart big bore 347 but I already bought and shipped him parts for a 331. All my cars are just weekend street cars, No track, and they get driven not hard hard hard every time I get in them. They get somewhat babied or driven normal, but I do horse them around sometimes to my liking for sure....:banana:

So here's the list I got from Scott at Extreme Mustangs in Monroe, NC. He has blower cars and has been building for 30 years so I feel comfortable driving the car 2 hrs and 40 minutes and letting him knock it out. The past few days though I've been getting more comfortable doing it myself since it seems I won't have to do a lot of the things that we were going to do from the list after reading up on and discussing things with you guys and others elsewhere as well. I'm going to share the list from him and in what I'll do instead:

Current setup:
Performer 2
TF 170's milled down to 58cc
1.6 rockers with around .525 lift, 275/283
70 tb, 75 maf, 1 5/8 LT's, X, pypes cat back, CAI, 24 lb injectors

Scott's list:
Vortech V3
Sfi rated dampner ( seems I'll be fine with oem)
60 lb injectors ( might have to go FR with adapters as Seimens seem hard to find with no eta from one I called)
Ignitiion box ( might be either Mallory hyfire 6 or Pertronix digi HP instead of MSD)
Pro M 92 mm MAF ( seems I'll need to get it calibrated through them at purchase, or??)
UPR 4 inch power pipe
Scott suggested a 3.47 pulley ( ?)
255 fp ( Scott suggested 340 with upgrade wiring but said 255 should work but suggest to upgrade wiring. My research shows there's a lot of folks running the oem wiring and have been fine for a long time)
Scott suggested an aeromotive fp regulator ( I already have a billet adj. on it and I see some guys run it, should be fine?)
fp gauge under hood
mech boost vaccum, elec fp guage, and digi wideband air fuel guage

Can I run an ignition box or does it make sense to run one with the oem coil?

It seems 30-40 more hp with the 4 inch power pipe vs what comes in the kit?

Pcv setup with breather on the oil fill. The line that is now from the CAI nipple to the VC nipple will go where with the SC?

My car has no emissions so everything smog, ect is gone......
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
You may have answered some of these questions already in the other threads, but:

1. what boost numbers are the v3 putting out? 4-6 or 8-10? This will determine if you need a bypass valve (and the discharge pipe that has a bung for it)
2. i'm not sure if you need the high pressure version of the 255lph fuel pump if you're not running a FMU, but i think you can run the high pressure version anyways
3. My PCV system is as follows: factory PCV from the back lower intake manifold up to the upper intake, but i added another 1 way check valve there. My line going from the VC oil tube no longer goes to the TB, but to my air filter cover, also with a 1 way check valve. that way any excess crankcase pressure routes to pre-MAF, this is just the way my s/c instructions told me to route this. General consensus i think is against VC breathers unless you get a 1 way check breather.
4. why a 60MM MAF if you already have a 75MM one? And the MAF will get 'calibrated' during the tuning process. I think you are past 'calibrated' MAFs to injector size.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Progress Thread mkk50's Progress Thread
Replies
19
Views
388
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
5.0LXStanger
Engine 1990 LX 5.0L EFI Mustang Fuel Management Problems - HELP!
Replies
45
Views
955
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
5.0LXStanger
5.0LXStanger
F
Alternator Not Charging
Replies
7
Views
124
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
F
Electrical From scratch: alternator wiring
Replies
0
Views
186
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fox racer v2
F
8
Engine Rough idle and aggressive sputtering when accelerating
Replies
3
Views
260
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu