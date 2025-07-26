Introduction

Block: Used Ford 302 block Sent to the machine shop years ago for cleaning and boring Now a 306 (bored over) Fully assembled and torqued but it’s been sitting in the garage untouched for the past 7+ years

Parts Installed (As best as I can remember)

I've recently picked my project car back up. A 1988 LX 5.0 Mustang that’s been in my family for over 30 years! It was also my first car back in high school (2012), and it holds a lot of sentimental value. Now, I’m aiming to finally complete the build over the next few months.I started this project over 10 years ago and picked up various parts along the way. Unfortunately, I didn’t keep the best records at the time, but I’ll list everything I know as clearly as possible below.Let me know if anyone wants more info or has advice on next steps. Open to all feedback. Especially around prepping a long-stored motor or if transitioning from speed density to mass air flow is recommended or needed? Especially if I want to add an entry-level Vortech system. I also have no clue what kind of fuel injectors I should get.Thanks for reading!My goal is to build the motor with an eventual plan to add an entry-level Vortech supercharger. Here’s what I have so far:**Weekend cruiser