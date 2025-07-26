Engine Requesting Guidance for 306 motor swap - Fuel? - SD? MAF?

Jul 26, 2025
Hello Everybody,

Introduction
I've recently picked my project car back up. A 1988 LX 5.0 Mustang that’s been in my family for over 30 years! It was also my first car back in high school (2012), and it holds a lot of sentimental value. Now, I’m aiming to finally complete the build over the next few months.

I started this project over 10 years ago and picked up various parts along the way. Unfortunately, I didn’t keep the best records at the time, but I’ll list everything I know as clearly as possible below.

Let me know if anyone wants more info or has advice on next steps. Open to all feedback. Especially around prepping a long-stored motor or if transitioning from speed density to mass air flow is recommended or needed? Especially if I want to add an entry-level Vortech system. I also have no clue what kind of fuel injectors I should get.

Thanks for reading!
20230415_134007519_iOS.webp


Car Details
  • Year/Model: 1988 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 (Hatchback)
  • Color: Light Spiral Gray
  • Mileage: 100,000+ miles
  • Computer: Speed Density (no mass air conversion)

Current Motor Build Status
My goal is to build the motor with an eventual plan to add an entry-level Vortech supercharger. Here’s what I have so far:
**Weekend cruiser
  • Block: Used Ford 302 block
    • Sent to the machine shop years ago for cleaning and boring
    • Now a 306 (bored over)
    • Fully assembled and torqued but it’s been sitting in the garage untouched for the past 7+ years

Parts Installed (As best as I can remember)
  • Cam: Mild E303 cam (by COMP)
  • Headers: BBK equal-length shorty headers
  • Intake manifold: Edelbrock Performer RPM II upper and USA lower intake manifolds
  • Heads: Edelbrock Performer heads (Part #: 6025, CARB #: D-215-33 MAK 95)
  • Pistons: Flat top pistons (brand/specs unknown)
  • Rockers: Blue roller rockers (brand/specs unknown - The heads of the bolts are stamped with TUZ, 12.9, but I can't find them online)
  • 255 LPH Fuel Pump (Jegs)
  • Throttle Body w/ spacer 80mm (Stack Racing)
 

