Hello Everybody,
Introduction
I've recently picked my project car back up. A 1988 LX 5.0 Mustang that’s been in my family for over 30 years! It was also my first car back in high school (2012), and it holds a lot of sentimental value. Now, I’m aiming to finally complete the build over the next few months.
I started this project over 10 years ago and picked up various parts along the way. Unfortunately, I didn’t keep the best records at the time, but I’ll list everything I know as clearly as possible below.
Let me know if anyone wants more info or has advice on next steps. Open to all feedback. Especially around prepping a long-stored motor or if transitioning from speed density to mass air flow is recommended or needed? Especially if I want to add an entry-level Vortech system. I also have no clue what kind of fuel injectors I should get.
Thanks for reading!
Car Details
Current Motor Build Status
My goal is to build the motor with an eventual plan to add an entry-level Vortech supercharger. Here’s what I have so far:
**Weekend cruiser
Parts Installed (As best as I can remember)
Introduction
I've recently picked my project car back up. A 1988 LX 5.0 Mustang that’s been in my family for over 30 years! It was also my first car back in high school (2012), and it holds a lot of sentimental value. Now, I’m aiming to finally complete the build over the next few months.
I started this project over 10 years ago and picked up various parts along the way. Unfortunately, I didn’t keep the best records at the time, but I’ll list everything I know as clearly as possible below.
Let me know if anyone wants more info or has advice on next steps. Open to all feedback. Especially around prepping a long-stored motor or if transitioning from speed density to mass air flow is recommended or needed? Especially if I want to add an entry-level Vortech system. I also have no clue what kind of fuel injectors I should get.
Thanks for reading!
Car Details
- Year/Model: 1988 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 (Hatchback)
- Color: Light Spiral Gray
- Mileage: 100,000+ miles
- Computer: Speed Density (no mass air conversion)
Current Motor Build Status
My goal is to build the motor with an eventual plan to add an entry-level Vortech supercharger. Here’s what I have so far:
**Weekend cruiser
- Block: Used Ford 302 block
- Sent to the machine shop years ago for cleaning and boring
- Now a 306 (bored over)
- Fully assembled and torqued but it’s been sitting in the garage untouched for the past 7+ years
Parts Installed (As best as I can remember)
- Cam: Mild E303 cam (by COMP)
- Headers: BBK equal-length shorty headers
- Intake manifold: Edelbrock Performer RPM II upper and USA lower intake manifolds
- Heads: Edelbrock Performer heads (Part #: 6025, CARB #: D-215-33 MAK 95)
- Pistons: Flat top pistons (brand/specs unknown)
- Rockers: Blue roller rockers (brand/specs unknown - The heads of the bolts are stamped with TUZ, 12.9, but I can't find them online)
- 255 LPH Fuel Pump (Jegs)
- Throttle Body w/ spacer 80mm (Stack Racing)
Attachments
-
20250726_163004203_iOS.webp554.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_162947153_iOS.webp481.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_162854248_iOS.webp476.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_162837456_iOS.webp403.3 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_153306312_iOS.webp449.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_144328073_iOS.webp766.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_163607773_iOS.webp508.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_163035398_iOS.webp261.4 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_162936607_iOS.webp594.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20250726_162918046_iOS.webp678.9 KB · Views: 0