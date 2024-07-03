Drivetrain Rear noise while braking.

91GTstroked

91GTstroked

15 Year Member
Jun 14, 2007
438
239
63
#1
Hey everyone,

Looking for a little help here. I noticed the other day while braking and coming to a stop I could hear some rear noise. I initially thought loose lug nuts or bent axle.

So I rocked each rear wheel in and out while the car is on the ground and it's making a clunk noise. I can make this happen if pushing on the body of the car as well. Almost like the rear drums are making the sound.

Car is mostly original with 27,700 miles.

Any suggestions?
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20240703_061125723.jpg
    IMG_20240703_061125723.jpg
    691.9 KB · Views: 2

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

mustang matt 1993
Engine Valve and or rocker noise .....new to this but dont mind getting my hands dirty.
Replies
16
Views
473
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
DeathProof88
Rear diff noise, hard to turn axle and driveshaft
Replies
8
Views
693
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
N
Drivetrain Start up help...loud noise
Replies
33
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
foxbodybill89
foxbodybill89
Blue Thunder
Height of wheel well opening over the tires, front and rear, and adding clearance for 17x9 wheels up front
Replies
8
Views
516
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
LILCBRA
LILCBRA
W
Brakes Constant brake issues on 93 LX
Replies
20
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
white_stang
W
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu