Hey everyone,
Looking for a little help here. I noticed the other day while braking and coming to a stop I could hear some rear noise. I initially thought loose lug nuts or bent axle.
So I rocked each rear wheel in and out while the car is on the ground and it's making a clunk noise. I can make this happen if pushing on the body of the car as well. Almost like the rear drums are making the sound.
Car is mostly original with 27,700 miles.
Any suggestions?
