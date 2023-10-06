Rear Rotor Search

Hi, so I'm out here searching for a suitable sub for this aftermarket rotor: https://www.speedwaymotors.com/8-9-Inch-Ford-Disc-Brake-Kit-Replacement-Rotor,434131.html

It's listed as 11", vented, 2 1/4" hat depth, 1" face thickness and accepts 15 wheels. They can be ordered drilled and slotted but seem to be out of stock everywhere which I fear might be a trend with the cheap overseas market coming to an end. I'm suspecting these popular aftermarket rotors are reproduced from either a Ford or Mopar stock application. Any help with a similar size would be very much welcome. Thanks in advance!

I failed to mention I'm building the brakes as a custom application so similar sized rotors will work. Custom CNC brackets are being made.
 

