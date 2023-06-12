I'm new out here, my first post!



I have a 93 LX Black on Black , 67k miles, blown, methanol injection.

This is the quickest car I have ever owned.



I'm retired now, but this car sure brings a smile to my face every time I take it out.



What I need to ask is if it's normal for water to pool at the bottom of the rear window?

I had this car stripped, painted, new glass etc.. about 11 years ago. It never sees rain. Has about 3k miles on it since. Just drive it occasionally during the summer .

I used to wash it weekly. A couple of years ago, I noticed rusty colored water coming up from under the rear window trim while rinsing.

So, since that time , I started using a blow gun attached to my compressor to blow the water from under the trim.



Today I took the rear window trim off. Yes, I should have done this years ago! Anyways, most all the clips that hold the trim on were all rotted.

This of course looks troublesome.



Is this normal? Was the rear window replaced incorrectly?



I was going to stop at a glass shop and inquire, but thought perhaps I should ask out here.

Someone with more experience with our cars.



Thank you in advance for any advice/suggestions!!