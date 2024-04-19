Rear Thumping Sound

Apr 19, 2024
Eagle Mountain, Utah
Hey, 16 years old and working on a 1967 Mustang. Has a 351 Cleveland 4 carb. Was driving around and began hearing a loud thumping sound from the rear driver side that speeds up and slows with the wheel rotations. Went back and checked to see if there was a rock or something lodged in a brake housing or close to the rear axle, and nothing. Thinking it could be a worn down ball bearing inside of the axle. Any thoughts or suggestions are appreciated.
 

