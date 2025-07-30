Remake Clutch and Transmission Suggestions for a 2014 6 spd manual

adamchrysler
Member
-
- Oct 12, 2024
-
- 8
-
- 2
-
- 13
Hello,
I am looking for some suggestions on Performance Clutch and Transmission Remakes for a 2014 V6 6spd Manual
It's going to need both the clutch and transmission to be replaced here soon because of large mileage.
The Mechanic I visited said that the OEM Ford Clutches and Transmissions are cheap Chinese makes, not USA or North American.
He said to look into USA, or North American Transmission Remakes.
The Two Transmissions he found were:
Autozone
NuTech R1411 for around $3700
and SPPRECISION.COM
XP1 Series for around $2200
He couldn't find any performance clutches through.
I had a basic clutch put in last August and it's already wearing out.
The original from 2014 lasted years and over 150,000 miles...
Would like any suggestions!
I am looking for some suggestions on Performance Clutch and Transmission Remakes for a 2014 V6 6spd Manual
It's going to need both the clutch and transmission to be replaced here soon because of large mileage.
The Mechanic I visited said that the OEM Ford Clutches and Transmissions are cheap Chinese makes, not USA or North American.
He said to look into USA, or North American Transmission Remakes.
The Two Transmissions he found were:
Autozone
NuTech R1411 for around $3700
and SPPRECISION.COM
XP1 Series for around $2200
He couldn't find any performance clutches through.
I had a basic clutch put in last August and it's already wearing out.
The original from 2014 lasted years and over 150,000 miles...
Would like any suggestions!