Remake Clutch and Transmission Suggestions for a 2014 6 spd manual

Hello,

I am looking for some suggestions on Performance Clutch and Transmission Remakes for a 2014 V6 6spd Manual
It's going to need both the clutch and transmission to be replaced here soon because of large mileage.
The Mechanic I visited said that the OEM Ford Clutches and Transmissions are cheap Chinese makes, not USA or North American.
He said to look into USA, or North American Transmission Remakes.
The Two Transmissions he found were:

Autozone
NuTech R1411 for around $3700

and SPPRECISION.COM
XP1 Series for around $2200

He couldn't find any performance clutches through.
I had a basic clutch put in last August and it's already wearing out.
The original from 2014 lasted years and over 150,000 miles...

Would like any suggestions!
 

Go to a good transmission shop and have your rebuilt with quality parts. For the money of a new transmission, yours could be improved.

You can't throw a rock in any direction and not find clutches for a Mustang.

Summit Racing
McCleod
Centerforce
Late Model Restoration
CJ Pony Parts
Maximum Motorsports
Anderson Ford Motor Sports
American Muscle

Plenty, plenty more.


Let me get that ...

For all those people who find it more convenient to bother you with their question rather than google it for themselves.
www.lmgt.com

:coff:
 
