replaced voltage regulator; still no juice

At least now I'm sort of back on the road with it . . .

I was able to take it to get the alternator checked, by swapping in my van's battery. And to buy it a new battery (the 2019 battery was passing the simple test, but was still bad).

The voltage regulator failed, at least according to their machine--which surprised me by being done with the headlights on, and not the engine!

So I've pulled the alternator, replaced the voltage regulator, and it's still sending nothing to the battery.

I'm suspecting that the wiring harness is bad.

there's about 15-16v at the single terminal on the alternator.

The left connector should be the one carrying regulated voltage, shouldn't it?

alt_cnctr.jpg


I get something like 330k resistance from that pin to the "fusible link".

short of replacing the entire wiring harness under the hood, what options do I have?


get a new plug, and run a fat gauge wire to the link? (if so, what gauge?


use a sharp voltage indicator, and start poking my way around?
 

