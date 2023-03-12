93CalypsoConvert
- Nov 26, 2020
My car is a 1993 with the factory 4 cylinder brakes. It is a convertible, so it uses the V8 booster, even though the rest of the system is 4 cylinder.
My symptoms... This is hard to explain, bear with me:
My brake pedal cannot move quickly. Even if I press hard on the pedal, it will take about 2 seconds to reach its desired position. Its almost like there is a restriction in the system preventing fluid from moving quickly. I am 99% sure I do not have air in the system. I have bled it over and over again.
In a normal vehicle, if you hammer the brakes, you get an instant response. But I have to hold constant pressure and wait while the pedal travels.
Here is what I've done:
- New soft lines
- New brake drum cylinders
- New brake pads and brake shoes
- Resurfaced rotors
- New master cylinder (bench bled)
- New brake booster vacuum line (full manifold vacuum)
- They've been bled many times.