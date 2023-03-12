cannot

New soft lines

New brake drum cylinders

New brake pads and brake shoes

Resurfaced rotors

New master cylinder (bench bled)

New brake booster vacuum line (full manifold vacuum)

They've been bled many times.

My car is a 1993 with the factory 4 cylinder brakes. It is a convertible, so it uses the V8 booster, even though the rest of the system is 4 cylinder.My symptoms... This is hard to explain, bear with me:My brake pedalmove quickly. Even if I press hard on the pedal, it will take about 2 seconds to reach its desired position. Its almost like there is a restriction in the system preventing fluid from moving quickly. I am 99% sure I do not have air in the system. I have bled it over and over again.In a normal vehicle, if you hammer the brakes, you get an instant response. But I have to hold constant pressure and wait while the pedal travels.Here is what I've done:I have a B303 cam, but I still get plenty of vac signal. The brakes do not pull to either side.