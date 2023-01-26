Reverse goes forward???

1996 gt 5spd manual, nothing fancy just a well loved old beater.

I replaced the 2 freeze plugs behind the flywheel and just got my t45 back in it and fired up. Well now the d*mn thing goes forward when I shift into reverse and there's a horrible binding sound when I push my brake pedal, but it sounds like the binding is coming from the motor.....someone please show me the error of my ways before I burn this mf'er to the ground hahahah
 

