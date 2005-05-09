Rough/Loping Idle, Hesitation, Sulfur Smell

A while back my car developed a small hesitation in the low-mid range cruising RPMs.. it would buck a little while cruising at 2000 and so I'd downshift and it was fine. Well, the problem seems to have developed further and now I have the following:



rough and lopey idle.. sounds and feels like I have a huge cam, definitely not VT stage 1; my exhaust note is also much more lopey throughout the entire range

stumbling on acceleration and i still have the hesitation at cruising

just recently I've started smelling a burning in my exhaust, smells kind of like the sulfur from fireworks

faint ticking/tapping in my exhaust note, as well.. though I can't hear this all the time



now, the idle is lopey/bad enough that to ease the car forward in first gear, i have to rev it up to about 2000 rpms to let the clutch out or else it'll jerk and buck out of control. if i try to launch relatively quickly, the RPMs will dip to around 1000 and the car will sputter and choke until i stab the throttle and the engine gets back up to speed. also, the lopiness is experienced at startup and can sometimes make it start up fairly rough.



what i'm considering so far is the EGR valve, something with the ignition or (hopefully not) something internal, maybe a piston, i dunno.



any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.