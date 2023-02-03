Hi all I'm having an issue with a pathetic MPG and rich condition. I look everything with no success. I'm just working on troubleshooting an issue I encountered at the ECT sensor. The resistance on the ECT sensor is fine from cold to warm and vice versa. The problem I encountered is that the signal voltage coming from pin 7 KOEO is 2.43 volts and not the assumed (At least by me) 5.0 volts. I checked the signal voltage at the TPS connector and it showed 5.0 volts. I haven't checked yet the signal voltage at the ACT sensor connector but I assume it should be also 5.0 volts.

Did anyone had this issue of low signal voltage at the ECT, and how you guys solved that?

Could that be the cause of my rich condition and poor MPG issues too? definitely my exhaust smells like raw fuel and sometimes I hear and feel popping in my exhaust pipes under my seat.



Please help!!!