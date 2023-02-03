Fox Running Rich

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
170
32
38
Mexico
Hi all I'm having an issue with a pathetic MPG and rich condition. I look everything with no success. I'm just working on troubleshooting an issue I encountered at the ECT sensor. The resistance on the ECT sensor is fine from cold to warm and vice versa. The problem I encountered is that the signal voltage coming from pin 7 KOEO is 2.43 volts and not the assumed (At least by me) 5.0 volts. I checked the signal voltage at the TPS connector and it showed 5.0 volts. I haven't checked yet the signal voltage at the ACT sensor connector but I assume it should be also 5.0 volts.
Did anyone had this issue of low signal voltage at the ECT, and how you guys solved that?
Could that be the cause of my rich condition and poor MPG issues too? definitely my exhaust smells like raw fuel and sometimes I hear and feel popping in my exhaust pipes under my seat.

Please help!!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Electrical MAF sensor readings
Replies
4
Views
427
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Aoneill5.0
Fox Quick Question 89 GT
Replies
12
Views
642
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Aoneill5.0
Aoneill5.0
PickupMan
Bad PCM or ????
Replies
2
Views
391
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Neuron
Neuron
C
Electrical New Codes 29/98/66 - wont run unless MAF unplugged (all volt and ohms checked at maf)
Replies
6
Views
353
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
J
Electrical Code 22 - New BAP and resistances all good
Replies
5
Views
532
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JEllis1
J
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu