Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
You guys did such a good job on my last question regarding Foxbody steering wheels, I'm going to try a second one.

I'm wanting to get input or info on the various “halo headrests” that are out there. Please include pics if you can because apparently there are many variations. I like the larger halos that have the netting. But are these available with the center flat post to fit 88GT high back seats? Or at all? And what's the difference between these and the ones LMR sells? I've seen the large ones but they've all been covered in leather so I don't actually know what's under there. And how the netting attaches.


Another one.....if I happen to have some Recaros or Corbeau seats, do these have the round double posts or the flat bar like OEM? And if they don't have the flat bar, how have people made them fit seats exactly like mine?


I'm just trying to get a list of what's out there and what fits which seats.

Thanks
Wayne
 

