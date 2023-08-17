Foxbody steering wheel

Scoyne21

New Member
Aug 17, 2023
Ohio
I’m looking for ideas on what type of steering wheel to get. I’d like to find one that will fit in my 88 Fox that has radio controls. Newer cars have way nicer wheels aesthetically and feel. There might not be anything that I can use that has radio controls already built in. I can figure out the wiring I’m just looking for what will bolt in. I had a focus svt wheel here and tried it out but the bolt hole is tapered and wouldn’t fit. I added some pictures of both and where my car came from to where it’s at today. I’ve been building and tinkering around with it for the last couple years. Any ideas would be appreciated.

Thanks
 

