Second Time Mustang Owner - 1984 Mustang GT Turbo

Mar 28, 2025
Redding, Ca
Hi Everyone!

Had a 1966 notchback I bought from my sister back in 1975, so now it's time for a 1984 GT convertible. This car has a 2.3 Turbo motor with a 5 speed. I believe the motor is done for and the clutch pedal is extremely hard to depress. I'm thinking it may be time to upgrade the motor and transmission. Has anyone installed a 2.7 V6 with an automatic transmission in one of these? I live in the "People's Republic of California" so I have to keep is smog legal...
 

Welcome aboard.

You say it's a 2.3L [Turbo]? Pics!

I would keep and rebuild the engine and turbo on the car and you'd still be [way] ahead money-wise IMO.

The car will be worth more too. Less than 4500 made.
 
I dug a little more.

1984 Mustang GT Turbo Convertible - 731 Units


Time for a full resto O_o


Grok Response:

The 1984 Ford Mustang GT Turbo had the following production numbers based on available data:

  • GT Turbo Hatchback (P28W): 3,241 units
  • GT Turbo Convertible (P27W): 731 units
These figures represent the total production for the GT Turbo variants in 1984, which featured a turbocharged 2.3L 4-cylinder engine producing 145 horsepower, paired exclusively with a T-5 manual transmission. Note that these numbers are distinct from the Mustang SVO (4,507 units) and the 20th Anniversary GT350 models, which also had turbo options but were separate production runs. The GT Turbo was a relatively low-volume model compared to the V8-powered Mustangs of the same year, contributing to its rarity today.


Post up pics when you have the chance.
 
1743219570092.webp
1743219616542.webp


The car is nice outside and inside- under the hood is a little different story. The gasket on the oil filler cap was not sealing and motor oil sprayed all over the inside of the engine compartment. A new oil filler cap was installed today, we'll see if it does a better job of keeping oil inside the engine! Brakes only take two pumps to properly engage... Taking it into a shop in Redding, Ca. on Tuesday. Tires are the original style Michelins and are cracked. Trying to decide if I should shell out $1,600 for a new set, or go to newer style 16" 5 spoke silver pony wheels that LMR sells. Wheels and tires together are about the same price. Came with all paperwork and original manuals. Not perfect, but a really nice driver once the drive train is restored to reliable condition.
 
It's your car man, but I would not modify it [at all].

Replace the bad parts and move forward. You should be able to find some Cooper Cobras that will fit those wheels, no problem. Good touring tire.
 
AeroCoupe said:
Or pull the wheels, get the old tires removed, and put them in the boxes the new wheels come in so they can be stored.

Nice car man.
Click to expand...
Going to do that- Just ordered the wheels, 1/4" spacers and steering limiters from LMR. Will definitely use old boxes and store original TRX's in my shop. Next, will be new suspension. I think I will have the shop install the rear quad shocks, reversed while they are working on getting the engine back up to specs. I have a feeling that this is going to be a car that I will keep, as I will never get my money back out of it, so why not enjoy it instead?
 
I had those wheels on my GLX and the ONLY tires I could find were the michelins... That get MORE expensive every year.....
No longer a problem for me\
 

Yeah, looks like by the time they are installed you are right at $2,000. I'm switching to 5 spoke 16's from LMR and putting the originals in the boxes the new wheels will come in. I can get a decent set of tires for about $700 or $800 after they arrive...
 
Hi Everyone! So, got a lot done on the '84 Mustang GT convertible over the past several weeks! Finally finished replacing all of the worn front end parts, front struts, rear shocks, replaced the old power brake unit and master cylinder, changed out the front disc rotors, calipers and pads, installed new rear drums, wheel cylinders and brake shoes. For tires I went with 225/55R16's and new Pony rims (saved original TRX wheels). The engine to exhaust pipe and the muffler had holes in them and needed replacing, but the shop was able to retain the OEM catalytic converter and stainless exhaust tips. The engine needed some gaskets replaced, which stopped all the engine leaks. The spark plugs were replaced and three cans of Seafoam cleaned out the excessive internal carbon build up, and also stopped the smoke coming out of the tailpipe. Finding a replacement compressor for the air conditioner was extremely difficult and it felt like the price for the "1984 2.3 Turbo only" compressor exceeded the price of gold the day it was purchased! Next, all of the fluids were changed and I decided to upgrade the headlamps to Sylvania white halogens. The radio is an aftermarket Sony, but I'm currently in the process of removing it and installing the stock, OEM AM/FM/Cassette unit, which was still in the trunk. A short throw shifter was installed for a little more fun while shifting in the curves. Last, even though the seats are in great shape, I decided to get fitted cloth seat covers for the front seats to prevent wear and also find cloth to be a lot more comfortable on HOT summer days. Starting out, I had thought that an engine rebuild might be required, but it turned out that the engine was actually in pretty good shape! I have read that the "Lima 2.3" engines are pretty much indestructible and it seems that this one is true to its reputation. The car actually runs excellent now, it accelerates well and stops well. The short throw shifter is taking a little bit of effort to get used to... But overall, the car really is a joy to drive!
 
