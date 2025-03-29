Second Time Mustang Owner - 1984 Mustang GT Turbo

Hi Everyone! So, got a lot done on the '84 Mustang GT convertible over the past several weeks! Finally finished replacing all of the worn front end parts, front struts, rear shocks, replaced the old power brake unit and master cylinder, changed out the front disc rotors, calipers and pads, installed new rear drums, wheel cylinders and brake shoes. For tires I went with 225/55R16's and new Pony rims (saved original TRX wheels). The engine to exhaust pipe and the muffler had holes in them and needed replacing, but the shop was able to retain the OEM catalytic converter and stainless exhaust tips. The engine needed some gaskets replaced, which stopped all the engine leaks. The spark plugs were replaced and three cans of Seafoam cleaned out the excessive internal carbon build up, and also stopped the smoke coming out of the tailpipe. Finding a replacement compressor for the air conditioner was extremely difficult and it felt like the price for the "1984 2.3 Turbo only" compressor exceeded the price of gold the day it was purchased! Next, all of the fluids were changed and I decided to upgrade the headlamps to Sylvania white halogens. The radio is an aftermarket Sony, but I'm currently in the process of removing it and installing the stock, OEM AM/FM/Cassette unit, which was still in the trunk. A short throw shifter was installed for a little more fun while shifting in the curves. Last, even though the seats are in great shape, I decided to get fitted cloth seat covers for the front seats to prevent wear and also find cloth to be a lot more comfortable on HOT summer days. Starting out, I had thought that an engine rebuild might be required, but it turned out that the engine was actually in pretty good shape! I have read that the "Lima 2.3" engines are pretty much indestructible and it seems that this one is true to its reputation. The car actually runs excellent now, it accelerates well and stops well. The short throw shifter is taking a little bit of effort to get used to... But overall, the car really is a joy to drive!