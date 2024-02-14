Selling the last Mustang.

Gentlemen, there is an extremely long story on this '68 coupe, basically it's been around the family and never completely restored. It was sent to me about a year or so ago and I don't want it and @ '70 I'll never get to it to restore. I have 2 more projects to complete and then I'll be dead. I talked to my brother who drove it for awhile 8 years or so ago, he does have the title. I can sell it as a car, or I can part it out, but I'm going to want to move it fairly quickly. It's behind my shed so I'll have to dig it out and see what I have and take some pix. If anyone is interested in a project or needs some parts, let me know. I will repost as I get more info and pix.
 

