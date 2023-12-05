Question About Selling my '89 GT

fishstang
I have an '89 GT Hatchback that I'm thinking about selling. My dad and I got it back in I think 2003 as a project car to work on together, and so it has a lot of performance parts. The engine threw a rod a few years ago and it's been sitting ever since, and my dad passed away last year and I just inherited his '79 Corvette, so I have too many cars around here, and the Corvette means more to me than this Mustang, so that's what needs to go. I guess I'm wondering what it's worth since it doesn't run, but has so many parts and is in great shape.
Here's a list of what it has, which I'm sure won't include everything:
- DSS Short block (that threw the rod :/ )
- Trick Flow intake
- K&N cold air intake
- Power heads
- Ford Performance E 303 cam
- Rebuilt Trimmick 5-speed Trans
- Triax shifter
- rebuilt rear end with 3:73 gears
- Original turbine rims
- 5 Spoke '90+ 5 some rims with eagle GT tires
- Mac shorty headers with Mac exhaust
- A lot of suspension upgrades
I'm wondering if it makes sense to throw a running engine in it to sell, but it seems even the used engines that are half decent at at least $2k, so by the time I'm done doing all that, I'm not sure if it makes sense to put that money in to it to get more for it.
Looking for some help and advice what I should do from some Mustang experts. Thanks! I attached some pictures of it, too.
