Sequential MSPNP

Emailed DYiAutoTune early October about being able to do sequential injection rather than batch fire as the MSPNP 2 currently does. Ben Berusch emailed me back and said they are working sequential version of the ECU that will have some other advancements as well. He went on to say that he has that car on the dyno now and is hoping to have that hardware into production for release this winter or next spring.



He asked if I was in the Atlanta area as he might need one or two more test cars. If I was close I’d jump all over that but not the case unfortunately.



This is more of an FYI and also a fishing expedition to see if any of you have heard this as well. I really want to move to the MSPNP but I do not want to go to SD. Just a personal preference.