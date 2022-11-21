Sequential MSPNP

Emailed DYiAutoTune early October about being able to do sequential injection rather than batch fire as the MSPNP 2 currently does. Ben Berusch emailed me back and said they are working sequential version of the ECU that will have some other advancements as well. He went on to say that he has that car on the dyno now and is hoping to have that hardware into production for release this winter or next spring.

He asked if I was in the Atlanta area as he might need one or two more test cars. If I was close I’d jump all over that but not the case unfortunately.

This is more of an FYI and also a fishing expedition to see if any of you have heard this as well. I really want to move to the MSPNP but I do not want to go to SD. Just a personal preference.
 
Haven't heard that, although when mine gets here I'll be staying maf for now, as I'm as close to stock as can be.
After the 347 is in then the fun begins.
This is probably best moved to Steve's digital tuning, he's the stangnet guru., And who help me decide and ordered me my mspnp2.
 
I thought about putting it there but did not want it to get lost as being able to have sequential fire may do for others as it will for me in that batch fire is the only thing holding me up from ditching the A9L and SCT chip.
 
So there are a few different plug and play systems already available out there.

From DIYautotune is the MS2pnp this is MS2 based and is batch fire

From EFIsource they have both a microsquirt system [ uses same brain as the ms2pnp ] and they have the "GoldBox" system, the gold box is MS3 based and is sequential

From Stinger Performance is the Pimpxs this is MS3 based and is full sequential.

I am a dealer with DIY auto tune and they are working on many systems currently.
 
So to clarify I am wanting to retain my factory ECU harness which is what I inquired about and it sounds like that will be possible here in a few months. If you could find out if that is the case it would be much appreciated.
 
a91what said:
No its possible right now.....
https://www.efisource.com/wp/shop/ms3-gold-box-for-1986-93-ford-5-0-mustang/
this one uses an adapter harness and is full sequential. you wire in the 3 bar map sensor

PiMPxs Standalone Engine Management (Sequential EFI)

PiMPxs Standalone Engine Management
www.stinger-performance.com www.stinger-performance.com
This plugs right into the factory harness with no adapters.

Both of these are full sequential fuel MS3 based systems, they use the same tuning software.
If you already had a MSPNP2 installed, would it just mean swapping out the unit for the PimpXS? I have a Innovate DLG-1 installed.
 
