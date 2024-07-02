2010 4.0 Mustang, 90,000 miles, wife's daily driver. Over the past few months have had codes P0193, P0201, P0182 resulting in CEL and rough idle at times. Replaced Fuel Pressure Sensor (Motorcraft) and Fuel Injectors (Bosh), replaced fuel filter (Motorcraft) and replaced battery, old one was 5 years old, then cleared CEL. CEL returned in a few days, P0182 lower-than-normal voltage signal from the fuel temperature sensor. From what I've read there is a temp. sensor build into the Fuel Pressure Sensor I already replaced, and I think I read there is also one on the fuel pump. Plugs are good. She's been running the car for a couple of weeks with CEL on but running fine. That ended a couple days ago with a tow via AAA. Car was running fine then while stopped at a stop sign it began to idle rough, light turned green and she tried to get around corner to park out of traffic and it only went a few feet and died. Cranks fine but will not start. Just under 1/2 tank of gas. After getting it home I tried to start and same result, cranks fine but no start or signs of wanting to start. Next morning same thing. Checked for spark and good spark, checked one of the injectors connectors with noid light and was getting impulse. What really made me scratch my head though, I shot some starter fluid into intake and still would not even pop.



Sorry for the length but I wanted to give as much detail as I could. It cranks, sparks but will not even run on starting fluid. I've always suspected it was time for a new fuel pump but if the was the issue it would at least pop on the ether. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated! And thanks for taking the time to read all this.