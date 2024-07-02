Engine Several blocks past my wits' end... Running, died, won't start.

6

6t9Mach1

New Member
Jul 30, 2012
11
0
1
#1
2010 4.0 Mustang, 90,000 miles, wife's daily driver. Over the past few months have had codes P0193, P0201, P0182 resulting in CEL and rough idle at times. Replaced Fuel Pressure Sensor (Motorcraft) and Fuel Injectors (Bosh), replaced fuel filter (Motorcraft) and replaced battery, old one was 5 years old, then cleared CEL. CEL returned in a few days, P0182 lower-than-normal voltage signal from the fuel temperature sensor. From what I've read there is a temp. sensor build into the Fuel Pressure Sensor I already replaced, and I think I read there is also one on the fuel pump. Plugs are good. She's been running the car for a couple of weeks with CEL on but running fine. That ended a couple days ago with a tow via AAA. Car was running fine then while stopped at a stop sign it began to idle rough, light turned green and she tried to get around corner to park out of traffic and it only went a few feet and died. Cranks fine but will not start. Just under 1/2 tank of gas. After getting it home I tried to start and same result, cranks fine but no start or signs of wanting to start. Next morning same thing. Checked for spark and good spark, checked one of the injectors connectors with noid light and was getting impulse. What really made me scratch my head though, I shot some starter fluid into intake and still would not even pop.

Sorry for the length but I wanted to give as much detail as I could. It cranks, sparks but will not even run on starting fluid. I've always suspected it was time for a new fuel pump but if the was the issue it would at least pop on the ether. Any guidance would be greatly appreciated! And thanks for taking the time to read all this.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Electrical 98 cobra,crank no start
Replies
1
Views
175
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Bigred98
B
R
91 5.0l cranks but no start, fuel pump keeps priming
Replies
6
Views
470
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
G
Engine At the end of my sanity. 92 GT on jack stands for the last 11 years - NO START
Replies
25
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
J
Dies on cold start unless throttle is applied and bogs on initial acceleration
Replies
5
Views
314
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
S
Carburetor not getting fuel on cold start (76 Ghia)
Replies
19
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu