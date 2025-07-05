Severe Drivetrain Shaking

1992 Mustang LX. Carbureted 302, T5 5 speed. Whole drivetrain started shaking “out of nowhere”. Just got the car, so I’m not sure of its history. It’s so bad the shifter jumps up and down about 1/2” at idle. You can see the transmission jumping up and down under the car. And you can see the engine pivoting on the mounts under the hood. Engine seems to run fine, no misses or concerning sounds. The transmission shifts fine. At about 4k rpm the shaking in the shifter is so bad it almost hurts your hand. The clutch pedal feels similar at the bite point - not sure if that’s a symptom or part of the problem. I’m thinking clutch / flywheel problem. Anyone have any ideas? Not ready to pull the transmission yet but within the next month or so
 

#6
Double check the firing order, Make sure what CAM you have ( two different firing orders for a 302)..
PUll all plugs and take a compression test..
As said above check you Harmonic balancer......
Is this an external balance engine??? 28 oz or 50 oz???? See what weight ( or NO weight) is on your flywheel and balancer... Make sure you know what you need before you order any new parts....
 
