SLF and SL1 LED bulbs just got UPGRADED!

Diode Dynamics
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 904
-
- 57
-
- 69
If you didn't see our product launch last week, our team is excited to bring the next generation of LED technology to the market!Successor to the SLF, the SL2 is great for those looking to upgrade but aren't necessarily looking for maximum performance. Available in cool white or selective yellow, the SL2 features a compact fanless design, an internal driver, and improved reliability. Like the SL2 Pro, it's also plug-and-play and provides a nice performance boost producing 1400 steady measured lumens.
SLF (780 Lumens)SL2 (1400 Lumens)
SLF (780 Lumens)
Learn more about the SL2 here:Designed to be an easy plug-and-play replacement, the all-new SL2 Pro offers a significant increase in light output at 2400 stable measured lumens in a compact size.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SPSewXtMYE&t=92s
SL1 (1630 Lumens)SL2 Pro (2400 Lumens)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SPSewXtMYE&t=92s
SL1 (1630 Lumens)
Learn more about the SL2 Pro here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SPSewXtMYE&t=92s