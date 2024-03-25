SLF and SL1 LED bulbs just got UPGRADED!

If you didn't see our product launch last week, our team is excited to bring the next generation of LED technology to the market!

UX0GBdp.png


SLF (780 Lumens)
➡️
SL2 (1400 Lumens)
Successor to the SLF, the SL2 is great for those looking to upgrade but aren't necessarily looking for maximum performance. Available in cool white or selective yellow, the SL2 features a compact fanless design, an internal driver, and improved reliability. Like the SL2 Pro, it's also plug-and-play and provides a nice performance boost producing 1400 steady measured lumens.

Learn more about the SL2 here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SPSewXtMYE&t=92s

yPqrq0w.png


SL1 (1630 Lumens)
➡️
SL2 Pro (2400 Lumens)
Designed to be an easy plug-and-play replacement, the all-new SL2 Pro offers a significant increase in light output at 2400 stable measured lumens in a compact size.

Learn more about the SL2 Pro here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SPSewXtMYE&t=92s
 

