Smog pump bypass?

P

PvolkStang

New Member
Apr 12, 2025
2
0
1
Ohio
#1
So I I just got my 94 mustang gt and I’m starting to work on when I can but the smog pump is locked up and I have a smaller belt to just completely bypass it but if I do would I still need to take the smog pump off and plug the holes and stuff or is ok to just bypass it and leave it?
 

#4
If you take them off sooner rather than later then you will be able to hold on to them in the case you ever need them (they have become STUPID expensive).

In that case, you can just leave the entire thing the way it is until you're ready to completely remove it. You really don't need to cap or disconnect anything if you're going to take it all off anyway.

If it were me... I'd just replace the smog pump. O'Reiley's has them for around $130.

That is... until you're ready to do the entire exhaust.

The longer you run those cats with no smog pump running, the faster they will clog and kill performance.

Even when planning out your exhaust, I would include a 3-way cat. They do not require a smog pump at all.
 
