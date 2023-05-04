rockhopperr
New Member
-
- Apr 30, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
This is the SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger with polished standard inlet & outlet for use with a GT40/Explorer lower intake.
Rotors in good shape and blower spins freely. Currently on a project no longer in need of this.
Asking $1500 slightly negotiable
Located in Phoenix, Arizona
I'm interested in sharing additional details if required: [email protected]
Also, as seen everything stated here in decent shape.
Rotors in good shape and blower spins freely. Currently on a project no longer in need of this.
Asking $1500 slightly negotiable
Located in Phoenix, Arizona
I'm interested in sharing additional details if required: [email protected]
Also, as seen everything stated here in decent shape.