For Sale SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger

rockhopperr

New Member
Apr 30, 2023
1
0
0
This is the SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger with polished standard inlet & outlet for use with a GT40/Explorer lower intake.
Rotors in good shape and blower spins freely. Currently on a project no longer in need of this.

Asking $1500 slightly negotiable

Located in Phoenix, Arizona

I'm interested in sharing additional details if required: [email protected]

Also, as seen everything stated here in decent shape.
 

