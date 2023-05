This is the SN95 (1994-1995 Mustang 5.0) Kenne Bell 1.5 liter supercharger with polished standard inlet & outlet for use with a GT40/Explorer lower intake.Rotors in good shape and blower spins freely. Currently on a project no longer in need of this.Asking $1500 slightly negotiableLocated in Phoenix, ArizonaI'm interested in sharing additional details if required: [email protected] Also, as seen everything stated here in decent shape.