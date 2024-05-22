SN95 Abs Sensor Replacement Trick

Hey reader just wanted to make a quick little note for people who way be needing to replace their rear abs sensor because it is faulty.

If you are from a place that snows and rust eats away at cars you might run into the problem of parts rusting into place. One of these things on mustangs are the rear abs sensors that attach to the axles. Most of the time when you take them out of the axle it destroys them and they cannot be reused.

So for people that want to to save a buck and not buy new sensors online off of a place like rock auto I have a solution.

You can just use the front abs sensors. They are a lot easier to get off an old car. And they are in the same ohm spec as the rear ones when I checked. Did this one my 94 and have no problems and working abs with no lights.

Cannot confirm on the newer models but 94 and 95 cars this can be done.

Though I would post this as it would have been helpful to me before. Sorry it took so many words to explain it though lol.
 

