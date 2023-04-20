So confirming what I need to do to put a '88 CV 302/AOD in my '65 A-code.

30+ years ago I pulled the 289 out of my '65 and took it apart (don't remember why) and traded the 3 speed for future machine work. I had bought a race 289 and had a Boss 351 Toploader that never ended up in the car. I purchased the aforementioned combo from a friend a year ago to put in the car, mainly to get it to move on its own, for $150 it was hard to turn down as a 'get by' combo.



I sent my motor mounts to a ChuckCoupe, a guy who built his own Daytona Coupe from scratch. I bought a set of mounts from CJ Pony Parts. Last night I started moving stuff around so I wasn't tripping over it all the time. I found a set of '66 up motor mounts I'd forgotten I had. I have extra pans, timing covers, etc. I'm trying to stay away from using 289 parts as possible, yet not spending a bunch of money. I'm trying to get the old girl moving under its own power so I don't have to push it around and hopefully motivate my son to help me work on it.



I know about brakes, wiring, etc, mainly concerned with getting the engine in and working.



Starting off, its a filthy mess but first off I ought to see if it turns over and maybe do a compression test. If it passes, throw some exhaust manifolds on it, throw it on the trailer after covering the throttle body and checking for any other opening and take it to the carwash for a bath.



At the bottom, the pan and pickup need changed, maybe the pump as well?



On the front, pull the timing cover so we can use the normal V-belt water pump, should be it up there, no? Now, I have no idea whether it has a fuel pump eccentric or not, but my tank is rotted out, so I plan on running an in-tank electric pump anyway eventually, so for now a small box pump and a gallon gas can will work, likely with a regulator.



So as far as induction, I know I said not to use 289 parts, but since its on top, thinking of using the iron intake and carb, plus I don't have the wiring harness that came with the engine, HOWEVER, I have an Explorer intake, wiring harness, computer, throttle body, fuel injectors and lines, etc. Actually I have another intake, throttle body, injectors and rails, just no harness. I think I have $75 for all of that.



I picked up some Fox Body tubular shorties with the ball & socket for free.



I'm not sure about a kickdown lever/cable, whatever the communicator to the AOD is.



As far as AOD, I have no idea if my stock driveshaft is the correct length, nor if the AOD splines vs the 3-speed spline are the same. Hoping at worse I just have to swap the yoke and not cut the shaft.