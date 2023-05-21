So I finally decided to buy my first Fox so why does it look like a Cobra lol

So after many years of working on helping with and driving other people's Foxbodies, I'm finally getting one! Strangely enough trying to help my brother find one somehow paid off again! Unfortunately it was a little light in the Maximum Motorsports department to qualify as one of his dream Fox's.

I've always been partial to the hatchbacks. No red ever inside or out. I had decided the Fox I would get must be a hatch with non red preferably black interior and a Coyote swap preferably turbo as well.

Then my brother says something about if I ever find a FULL!!!!! Maximum Motorsports kit im buying it. I came across this one and figured it was close enough and minty fresh everything! After he passed it was game over. The more I looked at it and thought about it the more I needed to save it from some horrible star light headliner cambered and slammed nightmare !

Anyway I'm going to go try and figure out how the picture posting works.
 

