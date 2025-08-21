Scott_S
These lowering springs are for sale not too far from me. The ad describes them as "Ford Mustang Lowering Spring s '79-04"
Set of 4 red lowering springs, marked SKM79.001 (rear) and SKM79.002 (front). • Fits 1979–2004 Ford Mustang (Foxbody, SN95, and New Edge)
I Googled those numbers and found one really old thread that wasn't really clear. Does anyone have any info on how much the drop is, whether they're any good, etc.?
