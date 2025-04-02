AnthonyA1234
I have a 92 GT with terminator cobra brakes in the front and I believe in the back as well. I’m revamping my brake system, but I need some help finding the correct stainless steel brake hoses for this setup, and also the correct caliper seals.
Maximum motorsports sells these hoses, for foxbodys that have sn95 brakes, but it doesn’t mention anything about 2000-2004 cobras. Is this the one I need or is it a different one?
As for the brake seals, I found ones for my cobra brakes specifically, but I can’t find any seals specifically for cobra rear brakes. The only ones I can find are seals for 1994-04 mustangs. Did they all have the same rear brakes as the cobra?
MM Stainless Brake Caliper Hose Kit, 1994-95 Mustang, rear (V6/GT, 93-95 Cobra & Fox w/SN95 rear brakes)
https://lmr.com/item/LRS-2221C-K/99-04-Mustang-Cobra-Mach1-Bullitt-Front-Brake-Caliper-Piston-Seal-Kit