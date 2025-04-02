Brakes Need help ID’ing which brake lines and seals I need

I have a 92 GT with terminator cobra brakes in the front and I believe in the back as well. I’m revamping my brake system, but I need some help finding the correct stainless steel brake hoses for this setup, and also the correct caliper seals.

Maximum motorsports sells these hoses, for foxbodys that have sn95 brakes, but it doesn’t mention anything about 2000-2004 cobras. Is this the one I need or is it a different one?



As for the brake seals, I found ones for my cobra brakes specifically, but I can’t find any seals specifically for cobra rear brakes. The only ones I can find are seals for 1994-04 mustangs. Did they all have the same rear brakes as the cobra?

IMG_4545.webp
IMG_4546.webp
 

#2
Yes, those brake line kits will work. I have those exact same kits on m Fox with Cobra brakes.

The rear kit can be bought combined. Same price really, just one kit vs 2.



All 94-04 Mustangs use the same rear caliper. The portion with the piston is the same. The bracketry that supports it differs between Cobra and GT/V6, but for buying a seal kit, they are the same.
 
#3
As far as I know this holds true for the front calipers on Cobra's & Mach 1's:

94-98 Cobra front caliper banjo bolts are fine thread or M10 x 1.0
99-04 Cobra front caliper banjo bolts are coarse thread or M10 x 1.5

I believe the 10th Anniversary calipers use coarse thread as well but not 100% on that.
 
#4
Mustang5L5 said:
Yes, those brake line kits will work. I have those exact same kits on m Fox with Cobra brakes.

The rear kit can be bought combined. Same price really, just one kit vs 2.



All 94-04 Mustangs use the same rear caliper. The portion with the piston is the same. The bracketry that supports it differs between Cobra and GT/V6, but for buying a seal kit, they are the same.
Click to expand...
Great thanks, would you say the stainless hoses are worth it? Did you notice a difference ?
 
#5
Only if you plan on racing the car. If you have a really good feel for your car with the stock soft lines on it you may be able to feel the difference in the pedal and possibly some better braking due to the line not expanding. For the street I would just go with the rubber lines but if you have the wallet and like the look then go for it as they look good and obviously will last longer. I have them on both my Foxes and like them.
 
#6
AeroCoupe said:
Only if you plan on racing the car. If you have a really good feel for your car with the stock soft lines on it you may be able to feel the difference in the pedal and possibly some better braking due to the line not expanding. For the street I would just go with the rubber lines but if you have the wallet and like the look then go for it as they look good and obviously will last longer. I have them on both my Foxes and like them.
Click to expand...
I’ll probably just hold off on doing them then cause they aren’t cheap.

I will be getting the hawk pads that MM sells so I’m hoping I’ll get some better stopping power and pedal feel. I’m just trying to get the best out of this cobra brake setup I have
 
#7
One other thing, I’m planning on having all 4 brakes powder coated red. Because of this I have to take apart the calipers that’s why I figured I’d get new seals. Is it hard to take the calipers apart and change the seals or pretty straight forward?
 
#11
AnthonyA1234 said:
One other thing, I'm planning on having all 4 brakes powder coated red. Because of this I have to take apart the calipers that's why I figured I'd get new seals. Is it hard to take the calipers apart and change the seals or pretty straight forward?
Click to expand...

You can buy the rears already done. They are PITA to assemble/disassemble. Downside is i thgink they are $400/pair for Powerstop rear cobra calipers. Not sure what you are paying to get yours done.


Front calipers are easy to disassemble/reassemble. Just make sure you ID your caliper as the 94-98 or 99-04 version of the cobra caliper. There are piston size differences so the seals are different. Vast majority out there are the 99-04 version.

Best way to tell is to peek underneath if you aren't sure. 94-98 will have ribbing on the piston cylinders(left caliper). 99-04 will be flat (right caliper)

1743622926717.webp
 
#12
Quick Google search will go you a lot of good when it comes to getting reviews on brake pads. This is a pretty good one on the HPS 5.0's:

www.corvetteforum.com

Hawk HPS 5.0 brake pad review - CorvetteForum - Chevrolet Corvette Forum Discussion

C5 General - Hawk HPS 5.0 brake pad review - I've had 3 different types of brake pads since I bought my '04 C5. I started with the OEM pads, and later switched to Powerstop Carbon Ceramic pads that came with my Powerstop Z23 brake rotor kit. The powerstop pads made no noise, and had very little...
www.corvetteforum.com

I just run the stock Ford pads on both my cars now. I ran the Hawk HP's and HP+'s but no longer drive the Coupe that hard so I did not have any reason to put up with the dust and squeaking when the brakes were not heated up.
 
#13
Mustang5L5 said:
You can buy the rears already done. They are PITA to assemble/disassemble. Downside is i thgink they are $400/pair for Powerstop rear cobra calipers. Not sure what you are paying to get yours done.


Front calipers are easy to disassemble/reassemble. Just make sure you ID your caliper as the 94-98 or 99-04 version of the cobra caliper. There are piston size differences so the seals are different. Vast majority out there are the 99-04 version.

Best way to tell is to peek underneath if you aren't sure. 94-98 will have ribbing on the piston cylinders(left caliper). 99-04 will be flat (right caliper)

1743622926717.webp
Click to expand...
That’s actually a really great option. I was noticing as well that the rears are a serious PITA and was opting towards just skipping changing out the seals on them. But it appears I can get the rear red brakes for about 200 dollars. I’ll probably just go that route and then rebuild the fronts and take them to the powder coat shop and see if they can color match them.

Just checked and I have the 94-98 calipers so thanks for the heads up.

If the Hawk HPS pads aren’t great for the street can anyone recommend a pad that is an upgrade and isn’t loud or very dusty ?
 
#14
I no longer have the car but there was a huge discussion at the BMW website about brake pads....
General consensus is the softer pads are better for the street.. They stop better and do not tear up rotors.. A little dusty was the only complaint.
My 650 had HUGE 13" brakes with a 6 piston front calipers stock....
DSCF0119.webp
 
#16
99-04 Mustang front brake hoses are all the same. You will need an adapter for the pass side. I forget the fitting part number off the top of my head.

Out back, on the axle ends you'll want to get 94-95 Mustang rear hoses. For the center hose it's the same 87-95.
 
#17
Mustang5L5 said:
99-04 Mustang front brake hoses are all the same. You will need an adapter for the pass side. I forget the fitting part number off the top of my head.

Out back, on the axle ends you'll want to get 94-95 Mustang rear hoses. For the center hose it's the same 87-95.
Click to expand...
Great I’ll go ahead and order that stuff then. I’m assuming I already have the adaptor you mention installed since my car had the cobra brake swap fully functional when I bought it. With the new brake hoses my brake system should be all good to go. Last thing I’m going to do is treat some of the surface rust I have on my hard brake and fuel lines with ospho
 
#20
How are the rear brake hose brackets mean to attatch? Mine don’t really line up with anything… Someone had previously just jammed the bracket hole into the brake anti moan bracket stud.

Do I even need the bracket can I just cut it off?
 

