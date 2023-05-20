Starter problem?

M

modeladdict

Member
Mar 13, 2009
5
4
13
I've got an 89 LX 5.0/Automatic. I pulled the car out of the garage and reinstalled the factory radio. Then I went to start it & pull it back in the garage and hit the key and nothing. I kept trying to start it, put it in neutral and tried, pushed the car while in gear and then tried. Nothing. Then I smelled something burning, popped the hood and the trigger wire from the solenoid was smoking. The whole wire it appears fried. I'm wondering what caused that? I'm leaning toward the starter being bad because it doesn't always disengage as soon as the car starts. I have a replacement started but it's the high torque version. How do I wire this newer style in my 89? Thank you
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 5.0 slow starting
Replies
1
Views
692
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Creomod
Motor craft starter wired same as mini starter?
Replies
6
Views
796
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
U
Starter Relay Issues
Replies
3
Views
448
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
upside5.0
U
1
Engine STARTER GRINDING/RUBBING
Replies
10
Views
669
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
CAMTWO1070
CAMTWO1070
COramprat
1966 250ci fuel issues and starter cable question
Replies
2
Views
302
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
COramprat
COramprat
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu