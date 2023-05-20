Starter problem?

I've got an 89 LX 5.0/Automatic. I pulled the car out of the garage and reinstalled the factory radio. Then I went to start it & pull it back in the garage and hit the key and nothing. I kept trying to start it, put it in neutral and tried, pushed the car while in gear and then tried. Nothing. Then I smelled something burning, popped the hood and the trigger wire from the solenoid was smoking. The whole wire it appears fried. I'm wondering what caused that? I'm leaning toward the starter being bad because it doesn't always disengage as soon as the car starts. I have a replacement started but it's the high torque version. How do I wire this newer style in my 89? Thank you