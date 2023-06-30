Fox Steering rack plastic piece?

O

omen

Member
Aug 11, 2020
10
1
13
Canada
Hey guys long story short I was hitting this plastic piece and it started leaking. (I didn't realize it was plastic at first) it just looks like a big bolt head when it's covered in crap, about 1&1/4" roughly. Driver side.

I decided to just tear it off to see if I can just replace it but I still can't figure it out.

Do I need a new rack? Fill it up with rtv? LOL.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20230630_020604468.jpg
    PXL_20230630_020604468.jpg
    512.2 KB · Views: 3
  • PXL_20230630_020555793.jpg
    PXL_20230630_020555793.jpg
    495.4 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


You can replace that part but you'll probably need to take a trip to the junk yard to get a replacement. It may actually be better to just replace the rack. It's a ton of dirt caked up under there. No wonder you couldn't see what you were hitting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

sav22rem22
Suspension Power steering pump issues
Replies
37
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sav22rem22
sav22rem22
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
44
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
J
Backordered parts are a pain - any others with horror stories?
Replies
3
Views
1K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
91GTstroked
Suspension Power steering rack install question
Replies
2
Views
894
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
8
Views
453
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
slow84lx
S
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu