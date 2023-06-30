Hey guys long story short I was hitting this plastic piece and it started leaking. (I didn't realize it was plastic at first) it just looks like a big bolt head when it's covered in crap, about 1&1/4" roughly. Driver side.
I decided to just tear it off to see if I can just replace it but I still can't figure it out.
Do I need a new rack? Fill it up with rtv? LOL.
