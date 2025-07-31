Drivetrain Sticky clutch pedal

My clutch pedal feels sticky when I let it out slowly at low speed conditions like reversing or parking. I already replaced the clutch cable which did not fix the issue. It feels fine when shifting normally and moving the clutch pedal more quickly.

I'm wondering how I can fix this, I was thinking that replacing the bushings in the pedal box might help but I really don't want to pull the pedal box without knowing for sure.
 

Pedal box bushings would be on the list...
Might want to check your fork and pivot ball for wear.........
 
