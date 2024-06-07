Engine Still Running Problems with 1989 5.0 Engine

rehoward

Feb 11, 2020
Everett, Washington
I got my 1989 5.0 running again after a 2-3 year period of inactivity. It turns out that it had lost spark from just sitting. I found voltage at the coil and at the ignition module so I guessed that the module was bad, I replaced that and voila, spark. But it still wouldn't start so I put a fuel pressure gauge on it connected to the fuel rail test port. Zero pressure. So after messing around with it I finally jumped the fuel pump relay directly to B+ and got 40lbs of fuel pressure. Now it starts but runs like crap. It seems to be running excessively rich and has an idle that is very inconsistent running high then low then high again. Eventually it stalls. When throttle is applied it produces clouds of whiteish gray smoke form both banks reinforcing the over rich theory. I pulled a plug and it was black and sooty.

So now I am wondering, did jumping the relay as I did do something to the fuel delivery circuit so the engine control module is out of the loop? How does this engine determine fuel/air ratio and correct it? Is it by switching the fuel pump off and on to maintain a pre-set fuel pressure? I thought it would have a fuel pressure regulator. I am just learning the logic behind this cars engine management system so am still guessing a lot. Obviously I could use some advice.

Thanks,

Randy
 

