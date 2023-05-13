ufnavy06
I have the stock Boss 302 mufflers from my old Boss. I traded the car in awhile back and am hoping some would want them instead of junking them.
I took them off when the car had about 5k miles. Originally from 2012 #0686.
I already have then packed and ready to ship.
$50 obo
Located near Cincinnati
Can negotiate shipping.
