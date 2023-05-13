For Sale Stock Boss 302 Mufflers for Sale

ufnavy06

ufnavy06

Member
May 23, 2006
292
0
16
Jacksonville, Florida
I have the stock Boss 302 mufflers from my old Boss. I traded the car in awhile back and am hoping some would want them instead of junking them.

I took them off when the car had about 5k miles. Originally from 2012 #0686.

I already have then packed and ready to ship.

$50 obo
Located near Cincinnati

Can negotiate shipping.
 

Attachments

  • 16840002590533792518956580960649.jpg
    16840002590533792518956580960649.jpg
    305.2 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ufnavy06
For Sale Raxiom Smoked Headlights
Replies
0
Views
24
Interior Exterior Parts
ufnavy06
ufnavy06
B
SOLD Boss 302 LS Gauge Pod with original Ford Performance Info Centre Gauge - M-10898-CPIC
Replies
1
Views
432
S197 Mustangs For Sale (2005-14)
Bracer
B
L
For Sale Numbers Matching 1970 Boss 302
Replies
7
Views
2K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
E
SOLD 289 302 SBF intake manifold Ford Weber IDA V8 Cobra Shelby Mustang
Replies
0
Views
1K
Engine and Power Adder
extra_stout
E
T
For Sale 2018 Mustang GT350 Calipers front and rear Stock color Grey. 25 miles on them
Replies
0
Views
437
Wheels Tires Brakes
tomc3700
T
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu