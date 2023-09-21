Hello all,



I have a strange one for you. I could be again over thinking it or perhaps there's and issue brewing.

I've started to notice a strange water draining then dripping type sounds once the engine is turned off.

It doesnt ever over-heat with gauge right in the middle. I checked the coolant level and its to the top. At running temp, coolant does expand in the expansion tank.

Oil looks good. Oil pressure is mid to a little upper on the stock gauge.

The sound is more concentrated on the passenger side I feel.

Would this just be oil draining back into the pan or something I should be worried about?



I'm not too sure if this always happened or just started. In any case, I hear it now haha but only with the hood up as I turn it off.



what does everyone think or what should I check?