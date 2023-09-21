Engine Strange water dripping sound immediately after turning engine off

R82148V

R82148V

Active Member
May 26, 2020
153
44
38
.....
#1
Hello all,

I have a strange one for you. I could be again over thinking it or perhaps there's and issue brewing.
I've started to notice a strange water draining then dripping type sounds once the engine is turned off.
It doesnt ever over-heat with gauge right in the middle. I checked the coolant level and its to the top. At running temp, coolant does expand in the expansion tank.
Oil looks good. Oil pressure is mid to a little upper on the stock gauge.
The sound is more concentrated on the passenger side I feel.
Would this just be oil draining back into the pan or something I should be worried about?

I'm not too sure if this always happened or just started. In any case, I hear it now haha but only with the hood up as I turn it off.

what does everyone think or what should I check?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#3
Check the condensation drain port on the pass side lower firewall.

You are either leaking water from the ac on the exhaust, or leaking coolant from a leaking core.

Both my mustangs do the same when I run the ac. Drip and maybe a slight sizzle.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R82148V
Engine Engine Bay crazy hot!
Replies
15
Views
765
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
J
1995 Mustang V6 - Cyl #3 Misfire - Help!
Replies
24
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
dcm0123
D
M
Oil in Coolant
Replies
1
Views
456
SVT Tech Forum
COramprat
COramprat
9
1995 Mustang GT Crank no Start
Replies
3
Views
240
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
95gtV
9
L
Electrical 90-93 cluster in a 1987
Replies
1
Views
527
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu