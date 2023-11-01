Hello wonderful people of stangnet, I’m back again with another strange issue. The other day I was free revving the car while testing my dashpot decay and noticed after revving that I smelled coolant but I didn’t think much of it as there’s no smoke out of the tail pipes and I also just flushed the coolant to get some new antifreeze in for the winter.Today I bought a mechanical oil pressure gauge to verify what my warm idle psi was so I could decide if it’s time for a bottom end rebuild in the future when I do some other upgrades. Everything was going great until I revved the car and coolant blew out of the passenger side valve cover and caused a bunch of smoke. I shut the car down immediately and started it back up to get a video of it and to move it so I could pull that valve cover.That’s what I managed to catch on video. I’m at a loss. I pulled the valve cover and didn’t see anything obvious at all. When pulling the dipstick the oil doesn’t appear to have any coolant contamination and there’s no coolant burning in the cylinders or coming out of the tail pipes. Car isn’t overheating and hasn’t overheated at all since my top end rebuild. The only thing I saw when I pulled the upper intake and valve cover was that there was old coolant pooled up on the lower intake. It also appears that coolant has been all over my valve covers as they look awful which I should’ve noticed a long time ago but didn’t.Does anyone have any ideas as to what could be going on? I don’t even want to start the car anymore until I figure this out.