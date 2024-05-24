Gotta pay homage to the LX now. After having a few stressful days I needed to get away from reality for a little while. I looked out the living room window as the sun got lower in the sky. A beautiful day.



I decided that since I don’t get the LX out much lately, what’s there to lose? Looked at my wife and told her I was taking a little ride around the block. I backed it out of the garage and dusted it off as the engine warmed up. That chemical exhaust smell was wafting me into that mood.



It was a slow cruise mostly on the through roads of the surrounding suburban neighborhoods. Perfect ambient temperature, windows down. An average of 30mph had me raking back and forth between 3rd and 4th. Approaching dusk on a mostly cloudy day made running lights only the lighting of choice. The stereo sounded fantastic, especially David Bowie Lets Dance, the base just pounding my body. A perfect hour long drive with virtually nobody in my way, not that I was trying to get anywhere fast.



I’m more relaxed now, thanks to an inanimate object, a car.