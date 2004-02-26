superchips and ecm code 15

tomazzo
Mar 22, 2003
12
0
1
anyone have any problems with the ecm computer showing code 15 with a superchip?
I pulled the ecm out of my 93 5.0 lx because it was sending code 15 rom failure, and found a superchip connected to it. Now I am wondering if it is normal for the superchip to make the computer send a code 15, or if the chip or computer is bad.
I am going to hook the computer back up minus the chip to see if the code goes away.
Thanks
