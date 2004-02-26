superchips and ecm code 15

anyone have any problems with the ecm computer showing code 15 with a superchip?

I pulled the ecm out of my 93 5.0 lx because it was sending code 15 rom failure, and found a superchip connected to it. Now I am wondering if it is normal for the superchip to make the computer send a code 15, or if the chip or computer is bad.
I am going to hook the computer back up minus the chip to see if the code goes away.

i had a superchip in my car for years and then the car stated running like crap. changed everything, spent a lot of money, still no change. then when i did the heater core i took out the superchip and the car ran like new again. better mileage, a lot more power, ran great. i bet if you take out the chip the code will go away. those things get old they screw a lot of stuff up.
 
