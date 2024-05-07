Digital Tuning CEL light on and Can't pull KOER codes.

P

psfoxstang

New Member
May 7, 2024
2
0
1
Triad, North Carolina
#1
1991 Fox LX with 347 5 spd. Trick Flow intake, heads, I think 303 cam. Aftermarket Throttle body and SCT Chip plugged into A9L. Car was running fine in cruise and then felt it bump and CEL come on won't go reset. Idle RPM is surging. Did find bad IAC it helped surging idle but still constant CEL and not able to pull KOER codes.

KOEO codes are 15 & 85.
I can't seem to pull KOER codes. Tried 3 different testers. Is this due to KOEO codes set (15, 85) ?
Charcoal Cannister inoperative/unplugged but parts on order for code 85.

Code 15 from what I have read is likely due to SCT chip?

How do I or can I pull KOER codes? Or can I with KOEO codes still on?

I tried Autoxray 6000 (says no communication with Engine running) and 2 different INNOVA EEC-IV (light & LED) code readers. LED version no codes with KOER. All three pull codes 15 & 85 KOEO. I do unplug negative cable when not driving everyday...But been doing that for years without issue due to not everyday driver.

Rather pull codes then fire off parts shotgun. O2's not been changed in a while and considering sending off ECU. Did change ECU 3 capacitors. Still had CEL.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Creomod
Car popping car starts up but wants to die if I don’t hold pedal down
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
A
Help with engine issues/emissions
Replies
13
Views
834
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mcmahst
M
B
94 cobra possible idle issue?
Replies
11
Views
790
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
red5.0fox
Engine Foxbody idle/throttle issues
Replies
200
Views
14K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
vferrizz
Resolved Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead
Replies
50
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vferrizz
vferrizz
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu